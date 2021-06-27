A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 28 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to present the 4-H Showcase
• Public Hearing for creation of Reinvestment Zone 21-101
• Consideration of approving the order to create and designate Reinvestment Zone 21-101
• Present the Proposed Budget to County Clerk
• Consideration of approving Group Health Plan
• Consideration to accept the Emergency Service District 1 audit for fiscal year 2020 as required in Sec. 775.082 of the Health and Safety Code
• Consideration of approving final plat of WR Legacy Estates for Mary Lee Lyle
• Consideration of approving Seaway Crude Pipeline Co. to cross NE CR 2020 in Pct. 2
• Consideration of approving 2020/2021 Independent Contractor Agreement between Texoma HIDTA and Damien Givens
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072 to discuss Real Estate
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072 o discuss Real Estate
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.076 to discuss Security Devices or Security Audit
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.076 to discuss Security Devices or Security Audit
