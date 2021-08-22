A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Public Hearing on Tax Rate
• Public Hearing for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Budget
• Public Hearing on 2021-2022 District Clerk's Archival Plan
• Consideration of approving County Clerk's 2022 Archival Plan, Sherry Dowd
• Consideration of approving District Clerk's 2022 Archival Plan, Josh Tackett
• Consideration of approving the Resolution for Tax Abatement between Navarro County and Pactiv LLC
• Consideration of approving a final Subdivision Plat of Wolf Ranch, Section 1 for Roy Veldman
• Consideration of District Court Order relating to the salary of the County Auditor, Assistant County Auditors and District Court Reporter
• Consideration of approving Election Judges for 2021 and 2022
• Consideration of approving the Order of Election and early voting locations, dates, and hours for the Nov. 2, 2021 election as provided on the Order of Elections
• Consideration of approving Bond for Deputy Constable Pct. 3
• Consideration of amending contract with Angus VFD to add one fire truck in Pct. 3 for FY 2021-2022
• Consideration of approving contract with Lenovo Financial Services laptop computers for JPs
• Consideration of approving Central TX Benefits Consult agreement
• Consideration of approving proposal from Texas Benchmark Building Group LLC for Adult Probation
• Consideration of approving the 2022 Post-65 Retiree Healthcare Program
• Consideration of approving purchase order for Texoma HIDTA to purchase cameras and equipment using HIDTA Federal Forfeiture money
• Consideration of approving the adoption of the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Budget
• Consideration of approving the adoption of the 2021 Tax Rate of $0.6045 per $100 of taxable valuation
• Consideration of accepting a bid for brush cutter Pct. 3
• Opening of annual bids for the 2021-2022 budget year
• Consideration of awarding annual bids for 2021-2022 budget year
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 221.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts
