A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 26 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 0070, Pct. 2
• Consideration of approving and posting of closing one mile of SW CR 0070, Pct. 2
• Consideration of approving interlocal agreement between NCSO and the City of Dawson for Transport of Mental and Juvenile Detainees
• Consideration of approving County Cleanup Day Saturday, June 5 and accepting the rate of $5 per cubic yard to the City of Corsicana
• Consideration of declaring the IT Departments electronic equipment as salvage
• Consideration of approving a Resolution and Tax Abatement for Corsicana Downtown Revitalization District five-year Tax Freeze for Down on the Corner LLC
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss contracts
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss contracts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.