A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving a Resolution for Tax Abatement between Navarro County and Limestone Wind Project LLC
• Consideration of approving a Resolution for Tax Abatement between Navarro County and Goodalta Power Center LLC
• Consideration of approving a Resolution for Tax Abatement between Navarro County and Fence Post Solar Project LLC
• Consideration of approving a Resolution and Order between Limestone Wind and Navarro County for a Road Use Agreement
• Consideration of approving a Road Use Agreement between Fence Post Solar LLC and Navarro County, Texas
• Consideration of approving Navarro County Sheriff’s Office Non-Consent towing Services Rotation
• Consideration of declaring the listed Navarro County Sheriff’s Vehicle as surplus (see attached list)
• Consideration of approving a final plat of Kerens Countryside Acres for Czirr Funding Group INC.
• Consideration of approving a final plat of Harman Ranchettes Subdivision for Brian Harman
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for November 2021, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of approving a Resolution between Navarro County and the Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council
• Recognition of the 4-H Food Show Program, Family Community Health Program and Appreciation to the Commissioners Court for their support in Navarro County Extension Education
• Consideration of approving new price list from Rattler Rock Inc.
• Consideration of approving Modification 3 to Grant # G21NT0001A to be decreased to $3,527,108.00 for Texoma HIDTA
• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 3140 PCT. 2
• Consideration of accepting Unbudgeted Revenue from the sale of County Property
• Consideration of approving Gatekeeper Software for Computer Security
