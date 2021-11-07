A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Public Hearing to consider amending the Tax Abatement Guidelines, Criteria and Policy
• Consideration of approving the amended Tax Abatement Guidelines, Criteria and Policy
• Public Hearing for creation of Reinvestment Zone 21-102
• Consideration of approving the Order designating Reinvestment Zone 21-102
• Consideration of approving the Resolution for Tax Abatement between Navarro County and Goodalta Power Center LLC
• Consideration of approving 2021-2022 Interlocal Agreement’s with City of Corsicana for Library Services, and Animal Shelter Services.
• Consideration of approving a Resolution between Navarro County and the City of Corsicana for 2021-2022 Library Services, and Animal Shelter Services
• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 3120, PCT. 2
• Consideration of approving a Proclamation to declare November 15 – November 19, 2021 as Childcare Professionals Appreciation Week
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for October 2021, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of accepting the Award for Grant Administration for ARP funds
• Public Hearing for Redistricting Plan
• Consideration of approving Order Adopting Redistricting Plan
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.