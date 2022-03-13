A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 14 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for February 2022, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of approving a Resolution for Tax Abatement with Tremco CPG Manufacturing Corp
• Consideration of approving a Resolution for Tax Abatement with SI Corsicana QOZB # 8 LLC
• Consideration of approving a Resolution for Tax Abatement with Building Materials Manufacturing
Corporation
• Consideration of approving a Specific Use Permit to place a 40x40 shop on Imperial Bay, Block 1,
Lot 22 for Rodney & Valeria Skitt
Consideration of approving a final re-plat of George Estates, Lots 14 & 15 for Angel Carmona &
Virginia Maya
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Colina Vista, Lot 13 for Joseph & Peggy Lawrence
• Consideration of approving a final plat of 2120 Square subdivision for Chris Hackler
• Consideration of approving a final plat of Hidden Creek subdivision for Chris Hackler
• Consideration of approving 17 hours of Continuing Education completed for 2021 as prescribed in Sec. 81.0025 of the Texas Local Government Code, James Olsen PCT. 4
• Consideration of approving contracts with Grant Works
• Consideration to accept the current projects submitted to Grant Works
• Consideration of approving Xerox Lease Agreement for the District Court Reporter
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for PCT. 1 Road & Bridge without Purchase Orders on March
14, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for PCT. 2 Road & Bridge without Purchase Orders on
March14, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Jail without Purchase Orders on March 14, 2022
• Closed Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.071(2) to confer regarding
matters, which are privileged pursuant to the attorney client privilege
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.071(2) to confer regarding matters, which are privileged pursuant to the attorney client privilege
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts
