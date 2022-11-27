A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on the Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Public Hearing on Tax Abatement Guidelines and Criteria
• Resolution Reestablishing the current Tax Abatement Policy Guidelines and Criteria for granting Tax Abatement in Reinvestment Zones created by Navarro County, Texas or other Authorized Taxing Jurisdiction: and establishing an effective date
• Consideration of approving contract between Vyve Business Services and Navarro County
• Consideration of approving Chatfield WSC to cross SE CR 3330 and in PCT 2
• Consideration of approving the renewal contract between NCSO & B&W Towing for the Non-Consent Towing Service Rotation
• Consideration of approving Xerox Lease Agreement for Planning and Zoning
• Consideration of approving a Janitorial/Maintenance contract between Robert Tuck and Texoma HIDTA
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072 to discuss Real Estate
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072 to discuss Real Estate
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts
