A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. Later that day, a Joint Work Session will be held with the Corsicana City Council at 4 p.m. to discuss Contract Ambulance Service.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving a resolution for tax abatement between Navarro County and Limestone Wind Project LLC
• Consideration of approving a resolution for tax abatement between Navarro County and Fence Post Solar LLC
• Donald Kelm, District Extension Administrator with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to present the new AgriLife Extension Agent
• Consideration of approving a resolution for a joint primary contract for March 1, 2022
• Consideration of declaring the Office of Emergency Management ICOM Dstar amateur radio repeater system as surplus
• Consideration to donate the surplus ICOM Dstar amateur radio repeater system to the Navarro Amateur Radio Club
• Consideration of declaring the listed Navarro County Sheriff's outdated/non-functioning equipment as surplus
• Consideration of approving Pct. 4 Road & Bridge to go out for proposals to purchase a backhoe
• Consideration of approving CTWP Leasing Agreement for District Attorney's Office
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for NCSO without purchase orders on Jan. 24, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Navarro County Jail without purchase orders on Jan. 24, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for DA's Office without purchase orders on Jan. 24, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for JP4 Office without purchase orders on Jan. 24, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Pct. 1 Road & Bridge without purchase orders on Jan. 24, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Pct. 3 Road & Bridge without purchase orders on Jan. 24, 2022
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.071(2) to confer regarding matters which are privileged pursuant to the attorney client privilege
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.071(2) to confer regarding matters which are privileged pursuant to the attorney client privilege
