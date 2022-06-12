A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 13 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of selecting Salary Grievance Committee from the computer generated randomized list
names (3 from Public, 6 Elected Officials and 2 Alternates)
• Consideration of accepting the letter of Resignation from Connie Hickman, Justice of the Peace, PCT. 4
• Consideration to appoint the new Navarro County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4 for a vacancy to
be concurred
• Approve Bond for John V. Cabano for Justice of the Peace PCT. 4
• Consideration of approving additional technology funds for the new PCT. 4 Justice of the Peace
• Consideration of Re-Appointing the Navarro County Child Welfare Board members, and appointing
new board members Kasey Fegan and Nita Norwood Pursuant to the Texas Family Code 264.005
• Consideration of authorizing NCSO to go out for bids to replace HVAC units for the Jail
• Consideration of approving an agreement between NCSO and Unique Digital Technology, LLC for
Exchange Upgrade
• Consideration of approving an agreement between NCSO and Unique Digital Technology, LLC for
Customer Care Support
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Chambers Bay Subdivision for Chambers Bay
Acquisitions, LLC.
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Wolf Ranch 3 Subdivision for Roy Veldman
Consideration of approving a re-plat of Raymond Hayes Subdivision, Lots 7-AR & 7-AR2 for Jeremy
Julin
• Consideration of approving a 2009 Dodge Truck as salvage for PCT 2 (see attached list)
• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to cross SE CR 3220 PCT. 2
• Consideration of approving Utility Easement for Zayo on SE CR 0120 PCT. 2
• Consideration of approving Community Water Company to Cross SW CR 3010 PCT. 4
• Consideration of approving a Utility Easement for Community Water Company on SW CR 3010 PCT. 4
• Consideration of approving service contract with Metro-Repro INC. and County Clerk
• Consideration of approving moving expenses and shelving for Annex 3 storage for County Clerk
• Consideration of approving moving expenses for Annex 3 storage for District Clerk
• Consideration of approving request from the District Clerks Office for budget approved funds in the amount of $10,550.00
• Consideration of accepting Debt Books software for Auditors office
• Consideration of approving an agreement between Unite Private Networks and TEXOMA HIDTA for internet service
• Consideration of approving an agreement between Calltower and TEXOMA HIDTA for phone service
• Consideration of approving Texoma HIDTA Purchase Order for CDW-G LLC in the amount of $133,672.35
• Consideration of approving Group Health Plan
• Consideration of authorizing County Auditor to go out for bids for roof on Annex 3 Building
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for PCT 1 without Purchase Orders on June 13, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for PCT 3 without Purchase Orders on June 13, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Emergency Management without Purchase Orders on June 13, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for DA without Purchase Orders on June 13, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Elections without Purchase Orders on June 13, 2022
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
