A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving a Proclamation to declare Jan. 23 – Jan. 29, 2022 as Navarro County School Choice Week
• Consideration of adopting amendments to the Richland-Chambers Lakeshore Area Zoning Ordinance.
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of George Estates, lots 14 & 15 for Angel and Virginia Carmona.
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for December 2021, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of approving a Joint Contract Agreement for Election Services between Navarro County and Cities, Schools and other Entities for the May 7, 2022 Election
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
