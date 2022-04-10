A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Navarro County 4H activities update
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Rice East Estates, Lot 4-A, 4-B & 4-C for Cipriano
Garcia.
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Oak Meadows Acres, Lots 8-A & 8-B for Ruben Mendez.
• Consideration of approving a $1.00 per ton hauling rate increase as of April 11, 2022 for Tommy Montgomery
• Consideration of declaring the listed Precinct 1 Motor Graders as surplus for trade-in (see attached list)
• Consideration of approving Resolution and Financial Lease Agreement with Government Capital and PCT 1 for Motor graders
• Consideration of approving Modification 4 to Grant # G21NT0001A to be increased to $3,777,108.00 for Texoma HIDTA
• Consideration of approving Modification 5 to Grant # G21NT0001A to be decreased to $3,762,228.00 for Texoma HIDTA
• Consideration of approving First Amendment in the contract between Damien Givens (DBA G90 Enterprises LLC) and TEXOMA HIDTA
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for NCSO without Purchase Orders on April 11, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for JP 3 without Purchase Orders on April 11, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for PCT. 3 Road & Bridge without Purchase Orders on April 11, 2022
• Closed Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.071(2) to confer regarding matters, which are privileged pursuant to the attorney client privilege
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.071(2) to confer regarding matters, which are privileged pursuant to the attorney client privilege
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.