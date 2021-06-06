A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 7 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072 to discuss Real Estate
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072 to discuss Real Estate
