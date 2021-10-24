A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Donald Kelm, District Extension Administrator with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, to give summary of the educational programming for Navarro County
• Consideration of approving the Cooperative Agreement between Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services and Navarro County
• Consideration of approving a Resolution for the sale of struck-off property for Linebarger, Goggan, Blair & Sampson LLP
• Consideration of approving a Zoning District Change from Agricultural to Commercial for Richland Chambers Marina LLC
• Approve bond for Dan Williams for Constable Pct. 2
• Consideration of accepting the appointment of Dan Williams as Constable for Pct. 2
• Discuss a Pilot Program for file base sharing with District Attorney
• Consideration of approving a Contract for Election Services with Cities, Schools, and other Political Subdivisions in Navarro County for the Nov. 2, 2021 Elections
• Consideration for Judge Davenport to execute a favorable contract with HGAC for an electrical provider for 2022
• Consideration of accepting the Award for Grant Administration for ARP funds
• Consideration of accepting the Navarro County Resolution on Indigent Defense Grant Program for 2022
• Consideration of approving 2021/2022 Independent Contractor Agreement between Texoma HIDTA and John Wells
• Consideration of approving Texoma HIDTA Purchase Order for Sole Source Selex ES, Inc. (Quote #22335) in the amount of $38,682.58
• Consideration of approving Texoma HIDTA Purchase Order for Sole Source Selex ES, Inc. (Quote #22337) in the amount of $120,692.58
• Automobile Physical Proof Loss and Limited Power of Attorney for NCSO 2015 Chevy Tahoe Unit #2583 for TAC
• Consideration of declaring the Navarro County Sheriff Department Unit #2583 2015 Chevy Tahoe and equipment as salvage
• Consideration of approving Holidays for 2022
• Consideration of approving Resolution against vaccine mandate
• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to cross SE CR 0140, Pct. 2
• Consideration of approving Victoria Espinoza to cross NW CR 3050, Pct. 4
• Consideration of approving PHI Service Agreement for 2021-2022
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts
