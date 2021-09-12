A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of burn ban
• Public Hearing for creation of Reinvestment Zone 21-102
• Consideration of approving the Order designating Reinvestment Zone 21-102
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for August 2021, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of approving an Interlocal Agreement for the Regional Defender for Capital Cases program for FY 2022 and FY 2023
• Consideration of approving 2022 Sheriff and Constable's fees as authorized by the Texas Local Government Code Section 118.131
• Consideration of approving an Auto/Wrecking/Salvage Yard Permit to store vehicles for Jose Recinos. Parcel ID#44389
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of 105 Ranch, tracts 6-A & 6-B for Alma Huitzacua
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Hideout, Phase 1, Tracts 19-C1 & 19-C2 for Carlos and Irma Estrada
• Consideration of removing the public restrooms from FM 309 and FM 2859
• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 1040, Pct. 1
• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 3010, Pct. 2
• Consideration of approving amended Order of Election and early voting locations, dates, and hours for the November 2, 2021 election as provided on the Order of Elections
• Consideration of approving Election Judges for 2021 and 2022
• Consideration of approving to appoint the Central Counting Station Manager, Assistant Manager, and Tabulation Supervisor for the November 2, 2021 election
• Consideration of accepting a donation of a weapon for NCSO from and anonymous donor
• Consideration of approving Health Service Agreement with Southern Health Partners for the Navarro County Sheriff's Department
• Consideration of approving Modification 2 to Grant #G21NT0001A to be increased to $3,527,908 for Texoma HIDTA
• Consideration of awarding annual bids for auto parts, road materials
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072 to discuss Real Property
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072 to discuss Real Property
