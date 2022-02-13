A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving the sale of fireworks for Texas Independence Day, March 2, 2022
• Consideration of approving a Road Use Agreement between Fence Post Solar LLC. And Navarro
County, Texas
• Consideration of approving a Resolution and Order between Limestone Wind and Navarro County for
a Road Use Agreement
• Consideration of approving Winkler Water Supply Corporation to Cross SE CR 2356, Pct. 3
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for January 2022, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of approving Racial Profiling report for 2021, NCSO
• Consideration of approving renewal contract with Lexis Nexis for the District Attorney’s Office
• Consideration of approving 20 hours of Continuing Education completed for 2021 as prescribed in
Sec. 51.605 of the Texas Government Code, Sherry Dowd County Clerk
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for PCT. 1 Road & Bridge without Purchase Orders on
February 14, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for PCT. 3 Road & Bridge without Purchase Orders on
February 14, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for PCT. 4 Road & Bridge without Purchase Orders on
February 14, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Jail without Purchase Orders on February 14, 2022
• Consideration of approving Xerox Lease Agreement for the County Court at Law
• Consideration of approving Texoma HIDTA Purchase Order for Clear Channel Outdoor LLC in the
amount of $34,571.00
• Consideration of approving contract between Clear Channel and Texoma HIDTA
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
