A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 25 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of accepting a donation in the amount of $7,500.00 from the Navarro County 100 Club to the NCSO
• Consideration of approving 2022 Interlocal Agreement with Mildred ISD for Transport of Mental, and Juvenile Detainees
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for March 2022, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of Lease Agreement for Document Solutions Printer for the County Judge’s Office
• Consideration of approving Winkler Water Supply Corporation to Cross SE CR 1280, Pct. 3
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for PCT. 3 Road & Bridge without Purchase Orders on April 25, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for PCT. 4 Road & Bridge without Purchase Orders on April 25, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Jail without Purchase Orders on April 25, 2022 • Consideration of approving to pay bills for NCSO without Purchase Orders on April 25, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for District Judge without Purchase Orders on April 25, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Elections without Purchase Orders on April 25, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Planning and Zoning without Purchase Orders on April 25, 2022
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.076 to discuss Security Devices or Security Audit
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code 551.076 to discuss Security Devices or Security Audit
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072 to discuss Real Estate
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072 to discuss Real Estate
