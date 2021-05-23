A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 24 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of presentation by Jenny Bratton regarding the 40 years of service by the late Melanie Hyder, retired Director of Juvenile Probation
• Approve bond for Raychaun Ballard for Constable Pct. 2
• Consideration of accepting the appointment of Raychaun Ballard as Constable for Pct. 2
• Consideration of approving application for Unclaimed Property Capital Credits for Counties pursuant to LGC Sec. 381.004
• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to Cross NE CR 2040, Pct. 1
• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to Cross NE CR 0080, Pct. 2
• Consideration of approving Utility Easement for Navarro County Cooperative, Inc., Pct. 2
• Consideration of approving Right of Way agreement with Pisgah Ridge Solar, Pct. 3
• Consideration of approving Depository Contract with Prosperity Bank and Navarro County
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Double R Phase I, Lots 61-A & 61-B for Mateo Martinez and Jose Martinez
• Consideration of approving the order for a special runoff election to be held on July 27, 2021
• Consideration of approving polling place consolidation for the July 27, 2021 election in compliance with Texas Election Code 42.008 and other applicable laws, as approved by the Election Board
• Consideration of approving to provide notice of the special runoff election to be held on July 27, 2021
• Consideration of approving to appoint presiding and alternate judges for the list previously approved by Commissioners Court to serve in the special election to be held on July 27, 2021
• Consideration of approving to appoint the Central Counting Station Manager, Assistant Manager, and Tabulation Supervisor for the July 27, 2021 election
• Consideration of approving the review of County Election Precinct lines for compliance with applicable election codes as required by Texas Election Code 42.031, and order precinct boundary changes
• Consideration of approving the number of poll workers per polling place for the July 27, 2021 runoff election
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072 to discuss Real Estate
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072 to discuss Real Estate
• Closed Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072(2) to confer regarding matters which are privileged pursuant to the attorney client privilege
• Consideration of action taken on Closed Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072(2) to confer regarding matters which are privileged pursuant to the attorney client privilege
