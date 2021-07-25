A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 26 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Texas Historical Commission honors the Navarro County Historical Commission with a Distinguished Service Award for 2020
• Consideration of approving a Zoning District Change from Agricultural to Industrial for Fence Post Solar, LLC, property owner Elmer C. Honath
• Consideration of approving a Zoning District Change from Agricultural to Industrial for Fence Post Solar, LLC, property owner Dan David McClendon
• Consideration of approving a Zoning District Change from Agricultural to Industrial for Fence Post Solar, LLC, property owner Arthur Bancroft
• Consideration of approving a Zoning District Change from Agricultural to Industrial for Fence Post Solar, LLC, property owner Frost Bank, Independent Executor of the Chester Nelson Estate
• Consideration of approving a Zoning District Change from Agricultural to Industrial for Fence Post Solar, LLC, property owner Ruth Chapman and Andrew G. Cowels Charitable Trust, Frost Bank Trustee
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Country Brook Estates, Lots 1, 2, and 3 for Norma Marquez and Jorge Galvan
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Retreat Ranchettes, Phase II, Lot 5 for Eliseo Benavides
• Consideration of approving a final plat of Frost Acres subdivision for Singing Properties
• Consideration of approving a final plat of Simi Farms subdivision for Silma Investments, LLC
• Consideration of approving Utility Easement for Navarro County Cooperative, Inc. on SE CR 4210 in Pct. 2
• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 3040, Pct. 2
• Consideration of authorizing County Auditor to go out for annual bids for the Fiscal Year 2022
• Consideration of approving Modification 8 to Grant #G20NT0001A to be decreased to $3,426,717 for Texoma HIDTA
• Consideration to appoint Mike Dowd, Tax Assessor Collector, to calculate no-new revenue tax rate and voter-approval tax rate per Tax Code 26.04c
• Consideration of approving interlocal agreement between North Central Texas Emergency Communications District and Navarro County for Regional 911 Public Safety Answering Point
• Consideration of approving poll books contract for Elections
• Consideration of approving Director's request in the monthly operating fund effective Aug. 1, 2021 for Flood Control
• Consideration of approving a resolution between Navarro County and TxDOT for replacement bridge on NW CR 2250 at Rush Creek Tributary
• Consideration of approving a resolution between Navarro County and TxDOT for replacement bridge on NW CR 1410 Mill Creek
• Consideration of approving a resolution between Navarro County and TxDOT for replacement bridge on SW CR 3110 at Rush Creek
• Consideration of approving a resolution between Navarro County and TxDOT for replacement bridge on SW CR 2305 at Pin Oak Creek
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072 to discuss Real Property
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072 to discuss Real Property
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
• Budget Workshop
• Recess until 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 27 to continue budget workshop
