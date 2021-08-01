A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts
• Budget Workshop
• Recess until 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 to continue Budget Workshop
Commissioners will meet again for a budget workshops, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Commissioners will meet Thursday, Aug. 5 to consider canvassing the votes of the U.S. Congressional District 6 Special Election July 27.
