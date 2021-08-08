A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of burn ban
• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 0260, Pct. 1
• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 3040, Pct. 2
• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to cross SE CR 4210, Pct. 2
• Consideration of approving Kilmarnock Oil Co. to cross SE CR 0090, Pct. 2
• Consideration of approving tax collection report for July 2021, Mike Dowd
• • Consideration of approving zoning district change from Planned Development to Commercial for Richland Chambers Marina, LLC
• Budget Workshop
• Recess until 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 to continue Budget Workshop
