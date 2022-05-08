A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 9 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving a Proclamation to declare the month of June “Elder Abuse Awareness
Month
• Consideration of approving sale of fireworks for Memorial Day, May 30, 2022
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for April 2022, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 2190 PCT. 2
• Consideration of approving Resolution and Financial Lease Agreement with Government Capital and PCT 2 for Motor graders
• Consideration of approving the purchase of 2013 International 7500 Dump Truck and a 2013 Hamm HD 12 Roller from Providence Equipment for PCT 2
• Consideration of approving Utility Easement for Zayo on SE CR 3220 PCT. 2
• Consideration of approving a 1996 Mack Dump Truck as salvage for PCT 2
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of The Plantation, Phase 2, Lots 89-A & 89-B for Cecilio & Eleuterio Ponce
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Valley View Ranch Estates, Lot 58-R for Saul Puente & Maria Cerda
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Hall Estates, Lot 12-R4 for Charles R. Compton
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of TLH Country Estates, Lots 2-A & 2-B for Valentina Diaz • Consideration of accepting the Award letter for Federal Assistance on behalf of Texoma HIDTA for Grant Number G22NT0001A in the amount of 3,006,088.00
• Consideration of accepting a Lease Agreement with Gateway II Investors, LTD. for Texoma HIDTA facilities
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for NCSO without Purchase Orders on May 9, 2022
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
