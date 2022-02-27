A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of appointment of Commissioner Ted Snyder for ESD 1
• Consideration of accepting payment In lieu of taxes from the City of Kerens Housing Authority in the
amount of $10,246.22
• Consideration of approving the sale of Real Property by the City of Corsicana
• Consideration of approving Racial Profiling report for 2021, Constable Pct. 1
• Consideration of approving Racial Profiling report for 2021, Constable Pct. 2
• Consideration of approving Racial Profiling report for 2021, Constable Pct. 3
• Consideration of approving Racial Profiling report for 2021, Constable Pct. 4
• Consideration of ratifying Judge Davenport’s execution of the form releases to Teva and Edo/Par
pursuant to the Resolution passed by the Commissioners Court on December 28, 2021, approving the Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council Settlement Allocation Term Sheet
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Lago Vista Ranch, lots 11-R & 12-R for Dan Thompson
& Janet Cox.
• Consideration of approving a final plat of the Pioneers Edge subdivision for Omar Gonzales.
• Consideration of approving a final plat of Wolf Ranch 2 subdivision for Roy Veldman.
• Consideration of approving Westlaw Contract (Thomson Reuters) for District Clerk/Law Library
• Consideration of approving Lease purchase for Motor graders for Pct. 1 from RDO
• Consideration of approving a Resolution and Order between Limestone Wind and Navarro County for
a Road Use Agreement PCT. 3
• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to cross SE CR 3310 PCT. 2
• Consideration of approving Fence Post Solar to cross SE CR 021, 0220, 0230, 0240, 0250, 0260,
3200, 3220 PCT. 2
• Consideration of approving the purchase of a 2021 John Deere 310SL Backhoe for PCT 4 from RDO
• Consideration of declaring a 1993 John Deere 455G Track Loader as salvage for PCT 4
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Jail without Purchase Orders on February 28, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for NCSO without Purchase Orders on February 28, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for DA without Purchase Orders on February 28, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for PCT. 1 without Purchase Orders on February 28, 2022
• Consideration of approving OWL Labs Quote # Q-04190 for Owl Pro and subscription of service for
Commissioners Court
• Consideration of approving a 15% rate increase as of March 15, 2022 for Havoc Transportation
Demolition LLC. for hauling in PCT. 1 and PCT. 4
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.076 to discuss Security Devices or Security Audit
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code 551.076 to discuss Security Devices or Security Audit
