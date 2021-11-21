A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of burn ban
• Public Hearing for creation of Reinvestment Zone 21-103
• Consideration of approving Order designating Reinvestment Zone 21-103
• Consideration of approving a final plat of Kerens Countryside Acres for Czirr Funding Group Inc.
• Consideration of changing Dec. 27, 2021 Commissioners' Court date to Tuesday, Dec. 28 due to Christmas Holiday
• Consideration of approving an Amended Resolution to accept a portion of FM 3041 from FM 1129 to NE CR 0190 from Texas Department of Transportation
• Consideration of approving Xerox Lease Agreement for the District Clerk's Office
• Consideration of approving Xerox Lease Agreement for the NCSO Communication
• Consideration of approving Xerox Lease Agreement for the NCSO
• Consideration of approving a fiber based internet service contract with AT&T for Navarro County
• Approve Bond for Constable Pct. 2
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts
• Executive session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
• Consideration of Executive session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.