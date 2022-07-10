A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 11 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration to appoint Connie Hickman as visiting Judge for the Navarro County Justice of the Peace Offices
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for June 2022, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of approving Corsicana Crude Company LLC to cross SE CR 3220 PCT. 2
• Consideration of approving a 2005 Chev Truck as salvage for PCT 3 (see attached list)
• Consideration of approving Community Water Company to Cross SW CR 3140 PCT. 4
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Jail without Purchase Order on July 11, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Sheriff without Purchase Order on July 11, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Constable PCT. 4 without Purchase Order on July 11, 2022
