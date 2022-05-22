A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 23 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving the posting of closing 315 feet of SE CR 2220 in Precinct 3
• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 2075 PCT. 1
• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 0200 PCT. 1
• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 2160 PCT. 2
• Consideration of approving Everbridge Renewal Contract for Navarro County OEM for the period of 10/1/2022 to 9/30/2023
• Consideration of approving I.O.O.F. Event Center Rental Contract for County Court Jury Selection
• Consideration of approving a final plat of Barons Corner for Land Baron LLC.
• Consideration of approving County Auditors and Grant Works to go out for bids and or proposals for (Digitizing Historical Records, Mobile Emergency Command Unit, and Sheriff Patrol Vehicles)
• Consideration of approving Xerox Lease Agreement for the IT/VA
• Consideration of Lease Agreement for Document Solutions Printer for the Tax Assessor
• Consideration of approving Purchase Request for Texoma HIDTA with Renegade Furniture Group for $26,413.00
• Consideration of approving Modification 6 to Grant # G21NT0001A to be increased to $3,772,228.00 for Texoma HIDTA
• Consideration of approving Modification 7 to Grant # G21NT0001A to be increased to $3,797,228.00 for Texoma HIDTA
• Consideration of approving Modification 8 to Grant # G21NT0001A to be increased to $3,805,228.00 for Texoma HIDTA
• Consideration of approving Modification 9 to Grant # G21NT0001A to be increased to $3,815,228.00 for Texoma HIDTA
• Consideration of approving Modification 10 to Grant # G21NT0001A to be increased to $3,814,768.00 for Texoma HIDTA
• Consideration of approving application for Texoma HIDTA for Federal Assistance SF-424 for 2022
• Consideration of approving bid from Ennis Roofing for repairs on Adult Probation/Annex 3 Building
• Consideration to approve engagement letter for Financial Audit services by Pattillo, Brown & Hill, LLP for the Fiscal Year 2021
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for PCT 3 without Purchase Orders on May 23, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for County Judge without Purchase Orders on May 23, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Historical Society without Purchase Orders on May 23, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for NCSO without Purchase Orders on May 23, 2022
