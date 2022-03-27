A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 28 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving the appointment of a new Historical Commission member for 2022
• Consideration of approving sale of fireworks for San Jacinto Day, April 21, 2022
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Colina Vista, Lot 13 for Joseph & Peggy Lawrence
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Black Hills Estates, Lot 12 for Ramferi Martinez
• Consideration of approving a final plat of Castro Addition for Elias Castro
• Consideration of approving a final plat of 2120 Square subdivision for Chris Hackler
• Consideration of approving a final plat of Hidden Creek subdivision for Chris Hackler
• Consideration of approving a final plat of Reyes Farm Addition for Ruben Reyes
• Consideration of approving a price increase from Knife River
• Consideration of approving contracts with Grant Works
• Consideration to accept the current projects submitted to Grant Works
• Consideration of approving a Resolution for Historic Downtown Reinvestment Tax Credit
• Consideration of approving an amendment to the CTWP contract for the DA’s office
• Consideration of Lease Agreement for Document Solutions Printer for the NCSO Evidence Room
• Consideration of Lease Agreement for Document Solutions Printer for the County Judge’s Office
• Consideration of approving Resolution and Financial Lease Agreement with Government Capital and
PCT 3 for Motor graders
• Consideration of approving 6th Amendment Renewal Contract between PS Business Parks L.P and
Texoma HIDTA
• Consideration of approving to pay rent for April 2022 in the amount of $57,592.08 to PS Business
Parks, of behalf of Texoma HIDTA
• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 2190 PCT. 2
• Consideration of approving Utility Easement for Navarro County CO-OP on NW CR 3280 PCT. 4
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for PCT. 2 Road & Bridge without Purchase Orders on March
28, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for County Tire Clean-up Day from FY 2021 for outstanding
invoices
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
A Special meeting of the Navarro County Commissioner’s Court will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Maech 28, in the Council of Chambers at the Corsicana Government Center 200 North 12th Street, Corsicana, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be discussed:
• Ambulance Service Update
