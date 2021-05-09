A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 10 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Discussion and consideration with Will Thompson on Recovery Court
• Consideration of approving sale of fireworks for Memorial Day, May 31, 2021
• Consideration of approving Xerox Leasing Agreement for County Clerk
• Consideration of NCSO declaring portable radios are surplus
• Consideration of transferring NCSO surplused portable radios to the Office of Emergency Management
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for April 2021, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of canvassing the votes from the U.S. Congressional District 6 Special Election held May 1, 2021
• Consideration of approving Depository Bid Contract between Prosperity Bank and Navarro County
• Consideration of approving Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool, Law Enforcement Liability Insurance renewal application
• Consideration of approving Modification 1 to Grant #G21NT0001A to be decreased to $3,029,908 for Texoma HIDTA
• Consideration of approving Atmos Energy to cross SW CR 0025, SW CR 0020, SW CR 0050, and SW CR 0080, in Pct. 3
• Consideration of approving reappointment of Martha Shaner to the Lakes Regional Community Center (LRCC)
• Discussion and consideration for the EMS proposal for 2022
• Presentation with Devion Moore from Central TX Benefits for Wellness and Benefit Consulting
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss personnel
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss personnel
