A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of changing Monday October 10, 2022 Commissioners’ Court date to Friday October 7, 2022 due to Columbus Day
• Consideration of approving Texas Department of Agriculture Texans Feeding Texans: Home Delivered Meal Grant Program to Community Services Inc.
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for August 2022, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for PCT 1 Road & Bridge without Purchase Order on September 12, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Jail without Purchase Order on September 12, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for NCSO without Purchase Order on September 12, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Courthouse without Purchase Order on September 12, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Ag Extension without Purchase Order on September 12, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for JP 3 without Purchase Order on September 12, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Indigent Coordinator without Purchase Order on September 12, 2022
