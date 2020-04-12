A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 13 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. Due to statewide restrictions limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, a phone will be provided outside the Courtroom for the public to listen to the meeting.
A sign in sheet will also be provided, and those wishing to address the court will be called in one at a time to do so. Group size will be limited to 10 people inside and outside of the courtroom.
Items on Tuesday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving Navarro County Stay Home Stay Safe Emergency Declaration and Extended Order dated April 8, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. and ending at 11:59 P.M. April 30, 2020 for COVID-19
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for March 2020, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of approving the Resolution for Tax Abatement between Navarro County, and Brick Street Holdings LLC.
• Consideration of approving Texoma HIDTA for the purchase of Blue Ridge Armor WMX-1 Ballistic Shield in the amount of $ 28,203.20 from Lionheart Alliance LLC
• Consideration to approve the boundary changes for the Angus VFD to include all the City limits of Angus
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel Policy on Administrative Pay and adding Infectious Disease Control Policy to Employee Handbook
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel Policy on Administrative Pay and adding Infectious Disease Control Policy to Employee Handbook
