A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving an Order to Conform Election Precincts following the Redistricting of the Commissioners Court Precincts pursuant to Chapter 42, Texas Election Code, and any resulting changes that may have an impact upon the Justice of the Peace/Constable Precincts.
• Tomar para consideración y posible acción una Orden para Conformar Precintos Electorales luego de la Redistribución de Distritos de los Precintos del Tribunal de Comisionados de conformidad con el Capítulo 42, Código Electoral de Texas, y cualquier cambio resultante que pueda tener un impacto en el Juzgado de Paz / Precintos del Alguac
• Consideration of approving re-appointment of Commissioners for ESD I
• Consideration of approving a Resolution between Navarro County and the Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council
• Consideration of accepting payment In lieu of taxes from the City of Dawson Housing Authority in the amount of $1,973.75
• Consideration of approving 2022 Independent Contractor Agreement between Texoma HIDTA and Steve Toth (DBA Spartan Tactical Consulting, LLC)
• Consideration of approving 2022 Independent Contractor Agreement between Texoma HIDTA and Michael Hoskins (DBA Hoskins Consulting, LLC)
• Consideration of approving 2022 Independent Contractor Agreement between Texoma HIDTA and John Wells (DBA Hickory Springs Consulting, LLC)
• Consideration of approving 2022 Independent Contractor Agreement between Texoma HIDTA and Raymond Brown (DBA River Road Management and Consulting)
• Consideration of approving 2022 Independent Contractor Agreement between Texoma HIDTA and Damien Givens (DBA 3M Enterprise Solutions LLC)
• Consideration of approving 5th Amendment Renewal Contract between Texoma HIDTA and KACE Company LLC (previously MVM)
• Consideration of approving the 2022 Travel Policy changes for Per Diem and Mileage effective January 4, 2022
