Navarro County District Attorney Will Thompson updated Commissioners about a pair of class action lawsuits involving the state and drug manufacturers which alleged the drug companies' negligence in perpetuating the opioid crisis.
According to Thompson, the County is entitled to approximately $126,000 from the settlements.
Thompson said the money has defined allowable uses, and suggested that some of the money be allocated for an additional probation officer to oversee the recovery court, which Commissioners agreed to fund in May of 2021.
The drug court, otherwise known as recovery court, has already begun setting a docket, and is expected to begin in January.
Several county stakeholders, including Navarro County District Judge James Lagomarsino and Chris Aldama, Director of Probation, spoke in favor of the initiative when it was first discussed in May. Similar drug courts in comparable counties have reduced recidivism rates to 15%
The recovery court is expected to cost $9,000 in year one, that cost is expected to increase to $50,000 to $55,000 in year two, because of the additional administrative officer. Some of the costs associated with the court can be recovered from the person appearing before Navarro County Judges as well as state funds in which the county already contributes.
Commissioners took no action on the burn ban, but reminded residents to be mindful of conditions and tend all fires while burning.
Commissioners confirmed Navarro County’s precinct boundaries for Constables and Justices of the Peace positions following the 2020 Census.
The Constable and JP positions will follow the same boundary lines previously adopted by the county.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore picked up almost four miles of roads in Eureka, a shift from Pct. 2 Commissioner Eddie Perry.
Precinct 1 saw the greatest population growth. Commissioner Jason Grant saw the boundaries of his precinct change within the city of Corsicana.
Pct. 4’s boundaries remained the same. The remaining precincts saw minimal changes.
The census data helps to determine governmental representation and how resources are distributed.
Commissioners also approved the reappointment of Judy Kilgore and Brett Latta to the position of Emergency Service District 1 Commissioners, for a two-year term. Judge H.M. Davenport will swear in both before their next meeting.
Commissioners accepted a routine payment of $1,973.75 from the City of Dawson Housing Authority in lieu of taxes.
Commissioners approved the 2022 Travel Policy changes for Per Diem and Mileage effective Jan. 4. The cost of milage increased 2.5 cents to 58.5 cents per mile.
Commissioners approved several agreements between Texoma HIDTA and Independent Contractors, the contracts are routine.
The County acts as a bookkeeper for the Texoma high intensity drug trafficking area, one of 33 such areas with similar designations across the nation.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
