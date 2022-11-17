The North Central Texas Emergency Communications District, NCT9-1-1, recently hosted its inaugural Halloween Decorating Contest for all the agencies in its region. The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office Communications officers went all out in decorating and won this year’s contest. Each telecommunications officer was awarded a blanket and folding chair from NCT9-1-1.
Communications officers win contest
From Staff Reports
