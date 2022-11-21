Give a lifesaving gift this holiday season for local patients who need our help. Donate blood during Carter BloodCare’s community blood drives.
Eureka Masonic Lodge will host a blood drive in from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8545 S Hwy 287 in Corsicana.
Sign up online at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/136232, or contact Jacob Rash at 903-875-4443.
H-E-B will host a blood drive from noon until 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at 201 S. 15th St. in Corsicana.
Sign up online at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/127677, or call Brisa at 903-874-4778.
A blood drive is planned at the YMCA from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 in the Multipurpose Room at 400 Oaklawn in Corsicana.
Sign up at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/131598, or call 903-872-2412.
