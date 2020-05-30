Believer's Outreach Ministries hosts woman of God
Believer's Outreach Ministries, located at 219 N. Fifth St. in Corsicana, invites everyone to hear a word from woman of God, Lady Trina Green Newbirth Ministries, at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 31.
Evangelist Green is married to Pastor Marcus Green, founder of Newbirth Ministries, located at 2207 W. 11th Ave. in Corsicana.
She is a Teacher and coach at Corsicana ISD and loves the young people. Her love for all seven of her children and five granddaughters is inexplainable. Her ministry is all about preaching the word of God, and not just preaching it, but striving to live it on a daily basis.
Sr. Pastor Cat Douglas and Assistance Margaret Evans invite you to come and be blessed. For more information, call 903-602-0373.
Providence Cemetery Association cancels yearly picnic
The Providence Cementery Association board has decided to cancel the picnic this year in light of current events. Please send any donations to Providence Cemetery at 2000 FM 637.
Alzheimer's Association offers virtual support
The Alzheimer's Association continues to offer online programs for caregivers. To register, call the 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or go online to alz.org/crf. Beginning Monday, June 1, the following programs will be available throughout the week:
Weekly Caregiver Support Group: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays
Preparedness & Effective Communication: Tuesday, June 2 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Changes in Sexuality and Intimate Relationships: Tuesday, June 2 from 3 to 4 p.m.
Dementia Conversations: Wednesday, June 3 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Legal & Financial Information for Caregivers During COVID-19: Thursday, June 4 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Talking to Your Doctor: Thursday, June 4 from 3 to 4 p.m.
National Alzheimer's Plan: The Latest Updates Friday, June 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Statewide Day of Learning on Facebook Live! Saturday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Income Tax Assistance site returns to YMCA June 2
The Corsicana Voluntary Income Tax Assistance Site will return to the Corsicana YMCA beginning Tuesday, June 2 to continue helping the elderly and low income receive with filing income tax returns. The site will operate from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the YMCA on Oaklawn Ave. in Corsicana, in the rear of the building, until Thursday, June 25. Those needing assistance should call Judy Kilgore at 281-682-0928 to make an appointment. The assistance offered by the VITA site is free to the elderly and low income.
Navarro Regional Hospital hosts blood drive June 9
Navarro Regional Hospital and Carter BloodCare are hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9 in the parking lot of the hospital at 3201 W. Hwy 22 in Corsicana. Carter BloodCare will have its mobile bus on-site on. Sign up at anna.paul@navarrohospital.com or call 903-654-6870.
Midway Cemetery Memorial June 14
Midway Cemetery will hold its annual Memorial gathering Sunday, June 14. Event plans have been modified to try and limit risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, there will not be a church service or formal business meeting.
All activities will be outside where individuals can spread out comfortably. Lunch will begin around 11:30 a.m. in the picnic area. Please bring lunch, drinks and associated picnic supplies for your own family. Individual or box lunches are encouraged.
While its understood people may be hesitant to shake hands or embrace each other at this time, the Cemetery Committee wanted to provide the opportunity to visit and share memories of loved ones in the cemetery.
If you will not be attending the Memorial gathering, but would like to contribute to the upkeep of the cemetery grounds, please send your donation to:
Midway Cemetery Association c/o Michael Goodman, 1580 County Road 243, Bay City, TX 77414
Save the date: Chamber Golf Classic
The Chamber Golf Classic, presented by Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, will be Friday, June 26 at the Corsicana County Club. Check in time is 8 a.m. with tee time at 9 a.m. For more information, visit www.corsicana.org/event.
Cowboy Church of Corsicana invites you to join
The Cowboy Church of Corsicana's members and pastor, Derek Rogers, would like to invite everyone to join them Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.
Sunday School Classes:
3 to 4 yr. olds 9:45 a.m. - Break
K-2nd Grade 9:45 a.m. - Break
3rd to 6th Grade 9:45 a.m. - Break
Sunday Bible Study 6 p.m.
Wednesday:
Herdin’ Em Up-Jr High/High School Teens - 6:30 p.m.
Adult and Women’s Bible Study 7 p.m.
The church is currently having Sunday services, taking precautionary measures and spaced seating. As always, you can watch on Facebook live the service at 10 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.
All other activities remain on hold until further notice. Like and follow the Facebook page Cowboy Church of Corsicana, as well as its website www.cowboychurchofcorsicana.com, for any changes and updates. The church is located on 5864 W. Hwy. 31, Corsicana and can be reached at 903-874-8000.
At the Cowboy Church of Corsicana you will find a warm, friendly atmosphere with a genuine spirit of love. Its purpose is to provide exceptional fellowship, great music, and inspiring messages with a Western Heritage approach. Its congregation's vision is for everyone to have a real life changing experience with Jesus Christ, Exciting worship where the Holy Spirit's presence is always felt. Come just as you are and be a part of this incredible, growing church and, as pastor Derek says, "You're only a visitor once, then you're just part of the family!"
The Corsicana Daily Sun's Community Calendar is designed to keep you up to date on local events, church services, and other community activities. To list your event in the Community Calendar, email news@corsicanadailysun.com.
