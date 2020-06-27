Alzheimer's Association offers virtual support
• COVID-19 and Caregiving from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 29. Register by visiting tinyurl.com/y8rqual6
• Brain Health Meditation Workshop - Facebook Live from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 30. To learn more, please visit tinyurl.com/alzhealth
• Healthy Living for your Brain & Body from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 30. Register by visiting tinyurl.com/ALZHL4BB
• COVID Caring Conversations: Getting Through the Day with Less Stress from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1. Register by visiting tinyurl.com/y98orhhq
• Men's Caregiver Support Group from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1. Register by visiting tinyurl.com/ALZMSG
• Caregiver Virtual Support Group from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1. To register, please visit tinyurl.com/yanewxrm
To register, for Coffee with Consultants, please visit tinyurl.com/ALZconvo
• When to Ask for Help from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 23
• Getting Your Loved One to Say Yes from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 2
American Red Cross hosts blood drive July 2
American Red Cross Blood Drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church at 2308 Bowie Dr. in Corsicana. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) in advance to set up an appointment.
Freedom Fest 2020 Saturday, July 4
The Corsicana Parks & Recreation Department will host a fireworks show at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, July 4 at I.O.O.F. Park.
Mimosas at the Market Saturday, July 11
Old Lumberyard Food & Finds, 120 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana, will host Mimosas at the Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11. Tour historic downtown Corsicana where participating businesses offer complimentary mimosas and other treats to customers. It's free, friendly and a lot of fun - taste how Corsicana's creative retailers put their signature spin on this classic cocktail. Sip, shop and stroll starting at Old Lumberyard Food & Finds and working your way through other fantastic independent businesses.
Post Oak Cemetery meeting canceled for 2020
The annual picnic and meeting of the Post Oak Cemetery Association has been canceled for 2020, due to Covid-19 concerns. The group will return next year to its annual meetings at the First Baptist Church in Roane.
The officers elected last year will stand again for one more year, unless someone else wants to volunteer.
President Lisa Jacobs asks that anyone interested in the cemetery, with relatives or friends buried there, send her an email so we can prepare a contact list. Please email her at LisaBJacobs5@gmail.com. As well, donations are needed to assist in the upkeep and mowing at the cemetery. The mailing address is Post Oak Cemetery, c/o Lisa Jacobs, P.O. Box 4, Powell, TX 75153.
Bazette Prairie Point Cemetery Picnic canceled
The Bazette Prairie Point Cemetery Picnic that would normally be on Saturday, July 18 will be canceled due to the pandemic. Anyone wishing to make a donation can send it to Bazette Prairie Point Cemetery Association at 12018 NE County Road 3140 Kerens, TX 75144.
Cowboy Church of Corsicana invites you to join
The Cowboy Church of Corsicana's members and their pastor, Derek Rogers, would like to invite everyone to come out on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.
Regularly, but on hold until further notice due to COVID-19 guidelines:
Sunday School Classes:
3-4 yr olds 9:45-Break
K-2nd Grade 9:45-Break
3rd to 6th Grad 9:45-Break
Sundays
Bible Study 6 p.m.
Wednesdays
Herdin’ Em Up-Jr High/High School Teens - 6:30 p.m.
Adult and Women’s Bible
Study 7 p.m.
The church continues to have Sunday services with precautionary measures and spaced seating in place. As always, you can watch on FB live the service at 10 a.m. and Wednesday evenings 7 p.m.
All activities, other than Women’s Bible Study at 7 p.m. and Adult Bible Study at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, will remain on hold until further notice. Please “Like” and keep an eye on the church's FB page, Cowboy Church of Corsicana, as well as its website www.cowboychurchofcorsicana.com for updates.
At the Cowboy Church of Corsicana you will find a warm, friendly atmosphere with a genuine spirit of love. Our purpose is to provide exceptional fellowship, great music, and inspiring messages with a Western Heritage approach. Its vision is for everyone to have a real life changing experience with Jesus Christ. The church has exciting worship where the Holy Spirit's presence is always felt.
Come just as you are and be a part of this incredible, growing church and as pastor Derek says, "You're only a visitor once, then you're just part of the family!" Church is located on 5864 W. Hwy. 31, 903-874-8000. Hope to see you there!
The Corsicana Daily Sun's Community Calendar is designed to keep you up to date on local events, church services, and other community activities. To list your event in the Community Calendar, email news@corsicanadailysun.com.
