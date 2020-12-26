Cowboy Church of Corsicana invites you to join
The Cowboy Church of Corsicana's members and their pastor, Derek Rogers, invite everyone to Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.
• New Years Eve Party 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31
Sunday School Classes:
3-4 yr olds 9:45-Break
K-2nd Grade 9:45-Break
3rd to 6th Grad 9:45-Break
Sunday
Bible Study 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Herdin’ Em Up-Jr High/High School Teens - 6:30 p.m.
Adult and Women’s Bible
Study 7 p.m.
Navarro Regional Hospital hosts blood drive Jan. 5
Carter BloodCare will host another blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5 at Navarro Regional Hospital, due to the huge response to the Dec. 22 blood drive, which has been fully booked.
Anyone giving blood at a Carter BloodCare donor center or blood drive from Dec. 1 through Jan. 10 is entered for a chance to win a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, courtesy of The Thompson Group Classic Chevrolet.
COVID-19 antibody testing is now available for all donors.
To sign up for the blood drive, visit https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/120641.
Blood drive Jan. 7
A blood drive for the Corsicana community will be hosted by St. Luke Methodist Church from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, in the fellowship hall at 2308 Bowie Drive.
Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter Corsicana to schedule an appointment.
