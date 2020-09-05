Sixth Avenue Baptist presents special message Sept. 6
The Reaching Out to You Ministry at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church will host a special message, “God Said,” presented by Bishop K.D. Davis, Sr. at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6 at 125 S. Fifth St., Corsicana. For more information, call 903-874-4873.
Boat parade supports presidential candidate Sept. 7
A boat parade in support of Donald Trump's 2020 bid for re-election will take place at 10 a.m. Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7 on Richland-Chambers Lake.
Participants are encouraged to decorate boats and join the fun. Boaters will meet in the bay area between The Shores and Moonlight Point, near the Harbor Marina. Boaters not already on the water can enter at the nearby Harbor or Oak Cove Marinas.
Alzheimer's Association offers virtual support
• Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body, 11 a.m. - noon Tuesday, Sept. 8. Register by visiting tinyurl.com/HEALTHYsept
• Table Talk, 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 8. Register by visiting tinyurl.com/convoalz
• Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia, 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9. Register by visiting tinyurl.com/SEPTalz
• Weekly Virtual Support Group, Wednesday, Sept. 9 Register by visiting tinyurl.com/SGseptALZ
• Understanding Dementia-Related Behaviors, 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. Register by visiting alz.org/CRF
• Actividades y Estrategias 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. Para registrarse, visite alz.org/CRF
McDonald's blood drive Sept. 8 in Corsicana
McDonald’s will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 1934 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Corsicana.
Appointments are strongly encouraged to help manage the flow and avoid crowding. Walk-in appointments will be accepted, and donors will check in upon arrival to be directed to a designated waiting area until space is available.
To reduce wait time and contact at your appointment, the medical questionnaire can be completed in advance, the day of your donation, through the Carter BloodCare app or by online access at qs.carterbloodcare.org. Donors will see a Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot when they arrive at McDonald’s for the blood drive.
Lions Club hosts memorial disc golf tournament Sept. 12
Save the date Saturday, Sept. 12 for Corsicana Lions Club's annual R. Lowell Thompson Memorial disc golf tournament at Fullerton-Garrity Park. Pre-registration is encouraged by contacting Ernest Kauffman at 903-851-3118. Registration for a two-person team is $90 and $50 for singles. Team check-in begins at 7:45 a.m.; tournament starts at 9 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for First Place, Second Place, Longest Drive, and Closest to the Hole.
Cowboy Church of Corsicana hosts Men's Breakfast Sept. 19
The Cowboy Church of Corsicana will host its Men's Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19
The church and pastor, Derek Rogers, invite everyone to join Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.
Sunday School Classes:
3-4 yr olds 9:45-Break
K-2nd Grade 9:45-Break
3rd to 6th Grade 9:45-Break
Sundays: Bible Study 6 p.m.
Wednesdays: Herdin’ Em Up-Jr High/High School Teens - 6:30 p.m.
Adult and Women’s Bible: Study 7 p.m.
The church continues Sunday services with precautionary measures and spaced seating in place. A live broadcast can be watched at 10 a.m. on Facebook and at 7 p.m. Wednesday evenings. Follow the church's FB page, Cowboy Church of Corsicana, as well as its website www.cowboychurchofcorsicana.com for updates. The church is located on 5864 W. Hwy. 31, 903-874-8000.
NCRW Meeting Sept. 22
The NCRW will be meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22. We will have social time and begin at noon. We will meet at the Corsicana Opry for distancing. Lunch is provided by the Opry. Taco Tuesday with snacks for purchase, if interested.
Crime Watch meetings canceled until further notice
Eureka, Mildred, Navarro and Richland Chambers Lake Crime Watch is canceled until further notice due to COVID-19.
