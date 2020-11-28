Corsicana Businesses support Toys for Tots
Several Corsicana businesses have joined their mission to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to children.
Applications can be picked up and returned by Dec. 11 at New Century Hospice, 301 Hospital Drive Suite 101 and the Corsicana Housing Authority, 1360 N. 13th St. in Corsicana.
Unwrapped toys may be dropped off until Dec. 11 at the Lynda Housley State Farm, Family Foot and Ankle Clinic, Kindred at Home, Brinson Ford, Brinson Dodge, United Rentals, Edward Jones and Collin Street Bakery.
For more information, call Kelly Lovett with New Century Hospice, the Navarro County Toys for a Tots Coordinator, at 903-467-3232.
Salvation Army Angel Tree program begins
The Salvation Army Angel Trees are located at Walmart, Beautique & Books at Navarro College, Hometown Pharmacy, VF Outlet, Cook Education Center, Corsicana City Hall, P&S Pharmacy, Frank Kent Chevy, Going Postal, Pack N Mail Corsicana, CiCi’s Buffet Pizza and the Corsicana YMCA. The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a who – without this program – may not receive a gift at Christmas.
Gift distribution will take place Dec. 18 at the Angel Tree Warehouse at the corner of Fourth and Commerce Streets during scheduled pick up times.
For more information about adopting an Angel, or current volunteer opportunities please call The Salvation Army at 903-874-7131 or visit us at 212 E. First Ave. Check out other ways you can give or get involved at salvationarmytexas.org/Corsicana.
Cowboy Church of Corsicana invites you to join
The Cowboy Church of Corsicana's members and their pastor, Derek Rogers, invite everyone to Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.
Sunday School Classes:
3-4 yr olds 9:45-Break
K-2nd Grade 9:45-Break
3rd to 6th Grad 9:45-Break
Sunday
Bible Study 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Herdin’ Em Up-Jr High/High School Teens - 6:30 p.m.
Adult and Women’s Bible
Study 7 p.m.
The Warehouse Living Arts Center presents 'A Doublewide Texas Christmas' Dec. 1 - 6
In this outrageously funny comedy, it’s Christmas-time in the newest—and tiniest—town in Texas. And it’s beginning to look a lot like trouble in Doublewide. Not only are the trailer park residents dealing with the stress of the holiday season, but they’ve just discovered that Doublewide is being double-crossed by the County. With their official incorporation papers in jeopardy, this band of eccentric Texans throw themselves into taking on the “Big Guys.” Determined to bolster their legitimacy, they first set their sights on the County-wide “Battle of The Mangers” competition. They conspire to win this smackdown with their “Nativity At the Alamo” entry…by any means possible.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.thewlac.com or by calling the Box Office at 903-872-5421. The Warehouse Living Arts Center is located at 119 W. Sixth Ave. For more information visit www.thewlac.com or follow the theater on social media @thewlac.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 through 5 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6. Tickets can be purchased at the Warehouse Living Arts Center which is located at 119 W. Sixth Ave. or by calling the Box Office at 903-872-5421 for more information visit www.thewlac.com.
Hubbard Garden Club to host Christmas Tour of Homes Dec. 6
The Hubbard Garden Club is sponsoring a Tour of Homes this Christmas season from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 6. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at Foster Properities, Deering General Store and Antique Etc. in Hubbard, or from any garden club member, at the door, online at hubbardgardenclub.ticketleap.com/toh/ or by calling Katharine Matthys at 254-495-3712 for information. Face masks will be required and precautions will be taken.
Crime Watch meetings canceled until further notice
Eureka, Mildred, Navarro and Richland Chambers Lake Crime Watch is canceled until further notice due to COVID-19.
