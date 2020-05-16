Veteran, pastor to speak at annual Memorial Day Service
Pastor Roy Sanders III, a native of Corsicana and graduate of the Class of 2001 will be the guest speaker at the twelfth annual Memorial Day Service at Woodland Cemetery. The service begins at 1 p.m. Monday, May 25 under the cemetery's gazebo and will observe social distancing procedures.
The event is presented by Single Believers Ministries and the Woodland Cemetery Association. Pastor Cat Douglas and Founder and Administrator Margaret Evans invite everyone to attend and be a part of this special service.
Pastor Sanders proudly served seven years in the United States Air Force as a Fire Fighter.
During his military career, Pastor Sanders served seven months abroad during Operations Enduring/Iraqi Freedom. While serving, Pastor Sanders answered the call to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and preached his first sermon on April 10, 2005 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church of Stockton, California, where he served as an Associate Minister.
Shortly thereafter, Pastor Sanders, along with his wife Katiah and their children, packed up their lives and moved to Texas. After several years of serving as an Associate Minister and Sunday School Teacher at the Love Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, the church in which he grew up, Pastor Sanders was ordained and began his tenure as pastor there in September of 2016.
Holding both a Bachelor of Theology and a Bachelor of Science in Religion and Christian Counseling, Pastor Sanders preaches and teaches the Gospel of Christ with a fire and a hope that someone would be led to repentance and new life in Christ.
Believer's Outreach Ministries hosts woman of God
Believer's Outreach Ministries, located at 219 N. Fifth St. in Corsicana, invites everyone to hear a word from woman of God, Lady Trina Green Newbirth Ministries, at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 31.
Evangelist Green is married to Pastor Marcus Green, founder of Newbirth Ministries, located at 2207 W. 11th Ave. in Corsicana.
She is a Teacher and coach at Corsicana ISD and loves the young people. Her love for all seven of her children and five granddaughters is inexplainable. Her ministry is all about preaching the word of God, and not just preaching it, but striving to live it on a daily basis.
Sr. Pastor Cat Douglas and Assistance Margaret Evans invite you to come and be blessed. For more information, call 903-602-0373.
Cowboy Church of Corsicana invites you to join
The Cowboy Church of Corsicana's members and pastor, Derek Rogers, would like to invite everyone to join them Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.
Sunday School Classes:
3 to 4 yr. olds 9:45 a.m. - Break
K-2nd Grade 9:45 a.m. - Break
3rd to 6th Grade 9:45 a.m. - Break
Sunday Bible Study 6 p.m.
Wednesday:
Herdin’ Em Up-Jr High/High School Teens - 6:30 p.m.
Adult and Women’s Bible Study 7 p.m.
The church is currently having Sunday services with precautionary measures being taken and with spaced seating. As always, you can watch on Facebook live the service at 10 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.
All other activities remain on hold until further notice. Like and follow the Facebook page Cowboy Church of Corsicana, as well as its website www.cowboychurchofcorsicana.com, for any changes and updates.
The church is located on 5864 W. Hwy. 31, Corsicana and can be reached at 903-874-8000.
The Reaching Out To You Ministry invites you to an outside worship experience
Sixth Ave. Baptist Church located at 125 S. 5th St. in Corsicana, hosts it’s revival Sunday, “We’re All In Again At 10” with special guest Bro. Terry and Sister Thelma Thomas of The Gospel Five along with the Sixth Ave. Choir. For more information call 903-874-4873.
Save the date: Chamber Golf Classic
The Chamber Golf Classic, presented by Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, will be Friday, June 12 at the Corsicana County Club. Check in time is 8 a.m. with tee time at 9 a.m. For more information, visit www.corsicana.org/event.
