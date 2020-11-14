Premier Realty hosting “Make-a-Turkey” contest
Now through Nov. 23, kids and parents can pick up their pre-printed turkey pages to color, cut, and build their turkey. Pick up at Premier Realty, 114 E. Third Ave. in Corsicana or email Macey@TxPremierRealty.com to have one sent to you.
Bring it back by 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23 to be voted on by the public. Winner will receive a Thanksgiving Gift Basket with a value of $50. Turkey’s will be displayed in the windows of Premier Realty all through November.
Corsicana Edward Jones office supports Toys for Tots
Melissa Gray, the local Edward Jones financial advisor, is supporting the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program by using her office as a drop-off location for this year's toy drive. Local residents may help needy children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to the office, 408 N. 15th St., during regular business hours beginning through Dec. 11. Monetary gifts cannot be accepted.
CAF Coyote Squadron hosts open hangar, honors veterans Nov. 14
CAF Coyote Squadron will host an open hangar event and honor veterans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at Coyote Hangar, Campbell Field, Corsicana.
Airplane Rides will be offered, weather permitting: C-47 $99; PT-17 Stearman $150-$200; T-34 $200; and PT-19 $150 (must be 18 or over). Veterans eligible for a drawing for a free ride.
Bring a picture of your honored veteran to display and provide a recorded testimonial with the group's open microphone. Free hot dogs, chips, and drinks will be available.
Meals on Wheels host 'Give Love A Shot Shindig' Nov. 14
Meals on Wheels North Central Texas invites you to celebrate seniors at the first Give Love a Shot Shindig from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at RTSS Gun Range located in Purdon. For more information contact Colleen Cox by email at colleen@mownct.org or call Meals on Wheels at 888-869-6325.
Sixth Avenue Baptist presents Revival Nov. 15
Reaching Out To You Ministry of Sixth Avenue Baptist Church will host a Revival Sunday with a special message from Bishop K.D. Davis, Sr. starting at 10:25 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 at 125 S. Fifth Ave., Corsicana. For more information, call 903-874-4873
Open door COGIC hosts Annual Revival Nov. 18
The Open Door Church of God in Christ is hosting its Annual Revival starting at 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Nov. 20 at 1201 E. Eighth Ave. in Corsicana. Guest pastor will be Bishop k.d. davis, sr. Call 903-872-6907 for more information.
Corsicana Christmas Tree Lighting Nov. 20
Corsicana Main Street will host its Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Fireworks Display beginning from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 in Downtown Corsicana. Enjoy carriage rides, live music and fireworks. Masks and social distancing are required.
Cowboy Church of Corsicana invites you to join, Men's Breakfast Nov. 21
The Cowboy Church of Corsicana's members and their pastor, Derek Rogers, invite everyone to Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. and Men's Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
Sunday School Classes:
3-4 yr olds 9:45-Break
K-2nd Grade 9:45-Break
3rd to 6th Grad 9:45-Break
Sunday
Bible Study 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Herdin’ Em Up-Jr High/High School Teens - 6:30 p.m.
Adult and Women’s Bible
Study 7 p.m.
Corsicana hosts Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28
Corsicana Main Street invites you to support your favorite small businesses from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. When you #ShopSmall online or in-store you make a big difference to small business owners and and our community. Shop and dine locally all giveaways!
Come as you are, or watch on FB live or online at 10 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. Videos are also uploaded to YouTube after the sermon. Like the church's Facebook page Cowboy Church of Corsicana and visit cowboychurchofcorsicana.com for any changes and updates.
Dec. 1 - 6 The Warehouse Living Arts Center will present "A Doublewide Texas Christmas"
In this outrageously funny comedy, it’s Christmas-time in the newest—and tiniest—town in Texas. And it’s beginning to look a lot like trouble in Doublewide. Not only are the trailer park residents dealing with the stress of the holiday season, but they’ve just discovered that Doublewide is being double-crossed by the County. With their official incorporation papers in jeopardy, this band of eccentric Texans throw themselves into taking on the “Big Guys.” Determined to bolster their legitimacy, they first set their sights on the County-wide “Battle of The Mangers” competition. They conspire to win this smackdown with their “Nativity At the Alamo” entry…by any means possible.
Tickets are available now for Season Ticket holders and will go on sale to the public on Nov. 21.
Shows are Dec. 1, 2, 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 5 and 6 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Warehouse Living Arts Center which is located at 119 W. Sixth Ave. or by calling the Box Office at 903-872-5421 for more information visit www.thewlac.com.
Christmas Parade Dec. 5
Corsicana’s annual Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. The parade will proceed south on Main Street, take a left on Sixth Avenue, and a left on Beaton Street to return to Mall Drive.
There is no pre-registration or fee required to participate. Check-in begins at 4 p.m. at the Ideal Storage parking lot at 801 N. 13th St.
Check-in and staging assignments are completed at the Fire Department's red tent in the parking lot. All drivers must have a current valid driver's license and all vehicles requiring DMV registration must be registered and have it displayed per regulation.
For more information, call the Corsicana Parks and Recreation Department at 903-654-4874.
Hubbard Garden Club to host Christmas Tour of Homes Dec. 6
The Hubbard Garden Club is sponsoring a Tour of Homes this Christmas season from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 6. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at Foster Prosperities, Deering General Store and Antique Etc. in Hubbard, or from any Garden Club member, at the door, online at hubbardgardenclub.ticketleap.com/toh/ or by calling Katharine Matthys at 254-495-3712. Face masks will be required and precautions will be taken.
Crime Watch meetings canceled until further notice
Eureka, Mildred, Navarro and Richland Chambers Lake Crime Watch is canceled until further notice due to COVID-19.
