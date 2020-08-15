Lions Club hosts memorial disc golf tournament Sept. 12
Save the date Saturday, Sept. 12 for Corsicana Lions Club's annual R. Lowell Thompson Memorial disc golf tournament at Fullerton-Garrity Park. Pre-registration is encouraged by contacting Ernest Kauffman at 903-851-3118. Registration for a two-person team is $90 and $50 for singles. Team check-in begins at 7:45 a.m.; tournament starts at 9 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for First Place, Second Place, Longest Drive, and Closest to the Hole.
Alzheimer's Association offers virtual support
Wild Gatherings with the Dallas Zoo 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17. Space is limited, please register online tinyurl.com/ZooAlz
Coffee with Consultants 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18. Register at tinyurl.com/ConvoALZ
Plymouth Park United Methodist Church Virtual Support Group 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18. To register, please visit tinyurl.com/cgsgPPUMC
Can Prevention Be a Reality? 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 19. To register, please visit tinyurl.com/ALZprev
Men's Virtual Support Group noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19. To register, please visit tinyurl.com/SGmen
Weekly Virtual Support Group 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19. To register, please visit tinyurl.com/ALZcgsg
Groupo de Apoyo 5 – 6 p.m. Jueves 21 de agosto. Registrarse visitando tinyurl.com/SPANsg
Finanzas y Ahorros 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Viernes, el 21 de agosto. Registrarse visitando bit.ly/TRIALZ
Back to School/Stay in School Rally canceled
Due to coronavirus the restricting of large gatherings of people, the Back to School/Stay in School Rally has been canceled for August 2020.
NARFE cancels August meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1191 will not hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting in Corsicana Aug. 11 due to the coronavirus.
For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 469-552-6649, in Red Oak 412-722-6307, and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.
Crime Watch meetings canceled until further notice
Eureka, Mildred, Navarro and Richland Chambers Lake Crime Watch is canceled until further notice due to COVID-19.
