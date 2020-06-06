Alzheimer's Association offers virtual support
The Alzheimer's Association continues to offer online programs for caregivers. To register, call the 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or go online to alz.org/crf. Beginning Monday, June 8, the following programs will be available throughout the week:
Weekly Caregiver Support Group: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays
Healthy Living for your Brain & Body: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 9
Comportamientos Relacionados con la Demencia: 2 a 3:30 p.m. Martes 9 de Junio. Registrarse visitando https://tinyurl.com/alzdemencia
Self-Care During Unusually Stressful Times: Mindfulness and Other Techniques: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 10
Advancing Dementia Science: The Latest Updates in Research: 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10
Avoiding Scams and Fraud during COVID-19: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, June 12
Coffee with Consultants: These virtual programs provide helpful tips for dementia caregivers with Alzheimer's Association Care Consultants during the COVID-19 outbreak. To register, please visit https://tinyurl.com/ALZconvo.
Care Options: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 9
Working with Residential Facility Staff & Residents’ Rights: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 11
Income Tax Assistance site returns to YMCA
The Corsicana Voluntary Income Tax Assistance Site will return to the Corsicana YMCA beginning Tuesday, June 2 to continue helping the elderly and low income receive with filing income tax returns. The site will operate from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the YMCA on Oaklawn Ave. in Corsicana, in the rear of the building, until Thursday, June 25. Those needing assistance should call Judy Kilgore at 281-682-0928 to make an appointment. The assistance offered by the VITA site is free to the elderly and low income.
Navarro Regional Hospital hosts blood drive June 9
Navarro Regional Hospital and Carter BloodCare are hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9 in the parking lot of the hospital at 3201 W. Hwy. 22 in Corsicana. Carter BloodCare will have its mobile bus on-site on. Sign up at anna.paul@navarrohospital.com or call 903-654-6870.
Midway Cemetery Memorial June 14
Midway Cemetery will hold its annual Memorial gathering Sunday, June 14. Event plans have been modified to try and limit risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, there will not be a church service or formal business meeting.
All activities will be outside where individuals can spread out comfortably. Lunch will begin around 11:30 a.m. in the picnic area. Please bring lunch, drinks and associated picnic supplies for your own family. Individual or box lunches are encouraged.
While its understood people may be hesitant to shake hands or embrace each other at this time, the Cemetery Committee wanted to provide the opportunity to visit and share memories of loved ones in the cemetery.
If you will not be attending the Memorial gathering, but would like to contribute to the upkeep of the cemetery grounds, please send your donation to:
Midway Cemetery Association c/o Michael Goodman, 1580 County Road 243, Bay City, TX 77414
Save the date: Chamber Golf Classic
The Chamber Golf Classic, presented by Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, will be Friday, June 26 at the Corsicana County Club. Check in time is 8 a.m. with tee time at 9 a.m. For more information, visit www.corsicana.org/event.
Providence Cemetery Association cancels yearly picnic
The Providence Cemetery Association board has decided to cancel the picnic this year in light of current events. Please send any donations to Providence Cemetery at 2000 FM 637, Corsicana, Texas 75109.
Post Oak Cemetery meeting canceled for 2020
The annual picnic and meeting of the Post Oak Cemetery Association has been canceled for 2020, due to Covid-19 concerns. The group will return next year to its annual meetings at the First Baptist Church in Roane.
The officers elected last year will stand again for one more year, unless someone else wants to volunteer.
President Lisa Jacobs asks that anyone interested in the cemetery, with relatives or friends buried there, send her an email so we can prepare a contact list. Please email her at LisaBJacobs5@gmail.com. As well, donations are needed to assist in the upkeep and mowing at the cemetery. The mailing address is Post Oak Cemetery, c/o Lisa Jacobs, P.O. Box 4, Powell, TX 75153.
Cowboy Church of Corsicana invites you to join
The Cowboy Church of Corsicana's members and their pastor, Derek Rogers, would like to invite everyone to come out on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.
Regularly, but on hold until further notice due to COVID-19 guidelines:
Sunday School Classes:
3-4 yr olds 9:45-Break
K-2nd Grade 9:45-Break
3rd to 6th Grad 9:45-Break
Sundays
Bible Study 6 p.m.
Wednesdays
Herdin’ Em Up-Jr High/High School Teens - 6:30 p.m.
Adult and Women’s Bible
Study 7 p.m.
The church continues to have Sunday services with precautionary measures and spaced seating in place. As always, you can watch on FB live the service at 10 a.m. and Wednesday evenings 7 p.m.
All activities, other than Women’s Bible Study at 7 p.m. and Adult Bible Study at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, will remain on hold until further notice. Please “Like” and keep an eye on the church's FB page, Cowboy Church of Corsicana, as well as its website www.cowboychurchofcorsicana.com for updates.
At the Cowboy Church of Corsicana you will find a warm, friendly atmosphere with a genuine spirit of love. Our purpose is to provide exceptional fellowship, great music, and inspiring messages with a Western Heritage approach. Its vision is for everyone to have a real life changing experience with Jesus Christ. The church has exciting worship where the Holy Spirit's presence is always felt.
Come just as you are and be a part of this incredible, growing church and as pastor Derek says, "You're only a visitor once, then you're just part of the family!" Church is located on 5864 W. Hwy. 31, 903-874-8000. Hope to see you there!
The Corsicana Daily Sun's Community Calendar is designed to keep you up to date on local events, church services, and other community activities. To list your event in the Community Calendar, email news@corsicanadailysun.com.
