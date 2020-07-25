Sixth Avenue Baptist Church hosts youth service July 26
The Reaching Out to You Ministry and Sixth Avenue Baptist Church, 125 S. Fifth St., Corsicana, presents “Calling All Youth: We Care About You” with a special message from Bishop K.D. Davis, Sr. at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 26. For more information, call 903-874-4873.
Richland Cemetery Board meets July 28
The Richland Cemetery Board will hold its annual board meeting Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. at the Richland Civic Center. Everyone is invited to attend. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
Oil City Iron Works hosts blood drive July 30
Oil City Iron Works will host a blood drive to boost the local blood supply from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at 909 S. 12th St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Liliana Cabrera at 903-872-6571.
Cowboy Church of Corsicana invites you to join
The Cowboy Church of Corsicana's members and their pastor, Derek Rogers, would like to invite everyone to come out on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.
Regularly, but on hold until further notice due to COVID-19 guidelines:
Sunday School Classes:
3-4 yr olds 9:45-Break
K-2nd Grade 9:45-Break
3rd to 6th Grad 9:45-Break
Sundays: Bible Study 6 p.m.
Wednesdays: Herdin’ Em Up-Jr High/High School Teens - 6:30 p.m.
Adult and Women’s Bible: Study 7 p.m.
The church continues Sunday services with precautionary measures and spaced seating in place. A live broadcast can be watched at 10 a.m. on Facebook and at 7 p.m. Wednesday evenings. Follow the church's FB page, Cowboy Church of Corsicana, as well as its website www.cowboychurchofcorsicana.com for updates. The church is located on 5864 W. Hwy. 31, 903-874-8000.
Alzheimer's Association offers virtual support
Alzheimer's Association International Conference: July 27-31. Register online at alz.org/AAIC.
Coffee & Consultants: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 Register at tinyurl.com/ALZconvo
Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. Register at tinyurl.com/behaviorALZ
Weekly Virtual Support Group: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. Register at tinyurl.com/CGSGonline
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30. Register at tinyurl.com/WSalz
Coffee & Consultants: 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 30. Register at tinyurl.com/ALZconvo
Younger-Onset Conference July 31: Three hours of continuing education will be offered for social workers. Register at tinyurl.com/ALZYOS
COVID-19 and Caregiving: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 31. Register at tinyurl.com/yclgukzr
Methodist Dallas Support Group: 11 a.m. - noon Saturday, Aug. 1. Register at tinyurl.com/VIRSUP
Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Register by at tinyurl.com/healthaging
The Corsicana Daily Sun's Community Calendar is designed to keep you up to date on local events, church services, and other community activities. To list your event in the Community Calendar, email news@corsicanadailysun.com.
