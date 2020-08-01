Sixth Avenue Baptist hosts Youth Service Aug. 2
The Reaching Out to You Ministry of Sixth Avenue Baptist Church will host Calling All Youth, It's All About You at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2 with special message from Bishop K.D. Davis, Sr. The church is located at 125 S. Fifth Ave. in Corsicana. For more information, call 903-874-4873.
Cowboy Church of Corsicana hosts Men's Breakfast Aug. 15
The Cowboy Church of Corsicana will host a Men's Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
Church members and their pastor, Derek Rogers, would like to invite everyone to come out on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.
Sunday School Classes:
3-4 yr olds 9:45-Break
K-2nd Grade 9:45-Break
3rd to 6th Grade 9:45-Break
Sundays: Bible Study 6 p.m.
Wednesdays: Herdin’ Em Up-Jr High/High School Teens - 6:30 p.m.
Adult and Women’s Bible: Study 7 p.m.
The church continues Sunday services with precautionary measures and spaced seating in place. A live broadcast can be watched at 10 a.m. on Facebook and at 7 p.m. Wednesday evenings. Follow the church's FB page, Cowboy Church of Corsicana, as well as its website www.cowboychurchofcorsicana.com for updates. The church is located on 5864 W. Hwy. 31, 903-874-8000.
Back to School/Stay in School Rally canceled
Due to coronavirus the restricting of large gatherings of people, the Back to School/Stay in School Rally has been canceled for August 2020.
Alzheimer's Association offers virtual support
Alzheimer's Association International Conference: July 27-31. Register online at alz.org/AAIC.
Coffee & Consultants: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 Register at tinyurl.com/ALZconvo
Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. Register at tinyurl.com/behaviorALZ
Weekly Virtual Support Group: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. Register at tinyurl.com/CGSGonline
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30. Register at tinyurl.com/WSalz
Coffee & Consultants: 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 30. Register at tinyurl.com/ALZconvo
Younger-Onset Conference July 31: Three hours of continuing education will be offered for social workers. Register at tinyurl.com/ALZYOS
COVID-19 and Caregiving: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 31. Register at tinyurl.com/yclgukzr
Methodist Dallas Support Group: 11 a.m. - noon Saturday, Aug. 1. Register at tinyurl.com/VIRSUP
Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Register by at tinyurl.com/healthaging
NARFE cancels August meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1191 will not hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting in Corsicana Aug. 11 due to the coronavirus.
For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 469-552-6649, in Red Oak 412-722-6307, and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.
