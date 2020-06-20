Alzheimer's Association offers virtual support
Things I Wish I Had Known As A Caregiver: Wednesday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. To register, or learn more, please visit tinyurl.com/ycsgdwj8
Caregiver Virtual Support Group: Wednesday, June 24 1 to 2 p.m. To register, please visit tinyurl.com/y729u2ug
Pláticas con Profesionales: Jueves 25 de Junio de 10 a.m. - 11:15 p.m. 11:15 p.m. Registrarse visitando tinyurl.com/platicasconprof
Healthy Cooking for Healthy Living: Friday, June 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register by visiting tinyurl.com/HCDEM
Health and Wellness Beyond a Diagnosis: Younger-Onset Conference: Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. To register, please visit tinyurl.com/ALZYOC
Coffee with Consultants: These virtual programs provide helpful tips for dementia caregivers with Alzheimer's Association Care Consultants during the COVID-19 outbreak. To register, please visit tinyurl.com/ALZconvo
Activities of Daily Living: Tuesday, June 23 from 3 to 4 p.m.
Caregiver Stress: Thursday, June 25 from 3 to 4 p.m.
Chamber Golf Classic Friday, June 26
The annual Chamber Golf Classic, presented by Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, will be Friday, June 26 at the Corsicana Country Club. Check in time is 8 a.m. with tee time at 9 a.m. for scramble and two-person teams. For more information, visit www.corsicana.org/event.
Income Tax Assistance site returns to YMCA
The Corsicana Voluntary Income Tax Assistance Site will return to the Corsicana YMCA beginning Tuesday, June 2 to continue helping the elderly and low income receive with filing income tax returns. The site will operate from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the YMCA on Oaklawn Ave. in Corsicana, in the rear of the building, until Thursday, June 25. Those needing assistance should call Judy Kilgore at 281-682-0928 to make an appointment. The assistance offered by the VITA site is free to the elderly and low income.
Freedom Fest 2020 Saturday, July 4
The Corsicana Parks & Recreation Department will host Freedom Fest 2020 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4 at I.O.O.F. Park.
Mimosas at the Market Saturday, July 11
Old Lumberyard Food & Finds, 120 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana, will host Mimosas at the Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11. Tour historic downtown Corsicana where participating businesses offer complimentary mimosas and other treats to customers. It's free, friendly and a lot of fun - taste how Corsicana's creative retailers put their signature spin on this classic cocktail. Sip, shop and stroll starting at Old Lumberyard Food & Finds and working your way through other fantastic independent businesses.
Post Oak Cemetery meeting canceled for 2020
The annual picnic and meeting of the Post Oak Cemetery Association has been canceled for 2020, due to Covid-19 concerns. The group will return next year to its annual meetings at the First Baptist Church in Roane.
The officers elected last year will stand again for one more year, unless someone else wants to volunteer.
President Lisa Jacobs asks that anyone interested in the cemetery, with relatives or friends buried there, send her an email so we can prepare a contact list. Please email her at LisaBJacobs5@gmail.com. As well, donations are needed to assist in the upkeep and mowing at the cemetery. The mailing address is Post Oak Cemetery, c/o Lisa Jacobs, P.O. Box 4, Powell, TX 75153.
Cowboy Church of Corsicana invites you to join
The Cowboy Church of Corsicana's members and their pastor, Derek Rogers, would like to invite everyone to come out on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.
Regularly, but on hold until further notice due to COVID-19 guidelines:
Sunday School Classes:
3-4 yr olds 9:45-Break
K-2nd Grade 9:45-Break
3rd to 6th Grad 9:45-Break
Sundays
Bible Study 6 p.m.
Wednesdays
Herdin’ Em Up-Jr High/High School Teens - 6:30 p.m.
Adult and Women’s Bible
Study 7 p.m.
The church continues to have Sunday services with precautionary measures and spaced seating in place. As always, you can watch on FB live the service at 10 a.m. and Wednesday evenings 7 p.m.
All activities, other than Women’s Bible Study at 7 p.m. and Adult Bible Study at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, will remain on hold until further notice. Please “Like” and keep an eye on the church's FB page, Cowboy Church of Corsicana, as well as its website www.cowboychurchofcorsicana.com for updates.
At the Cowboy Church of Corsicana you will find a warm, friendly atmosphere with a genuine spirit of love. Our purpose is to provide exceptional fellowship, great music, and inspiring messages with a Western Heritage approach. Its vision is for everyone to have a real life changing experience with Jesus Christ. The church has exciting worship where the Holy Spirit's presence is always felt.
Come just as you are and be a part of this incredible, growing church and as pastor Derek says, "You're only a visitor once, then you're just part of the family!" Church is located on 5864 W. Hwy. 31, 903-874-8000. Hope to see you there!
The Corsicana Daily Sun's Community Calendar is designed to keep you up to date on local events, church services, and other community activities. To list your event in the Community Calendar, email news@corsicanadailysun.com.
