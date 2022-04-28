A garage sale on steroids! A sale where everything is a steal! Zillions of items donated by numerous families will be sold at the Community Care Club’s SuperSale Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SOVFD Fire Station, 120 Southern Oaks Drive, just off FM 416 east of Streetman.
The SuperSale is CCC’s spring fundraiser and will help to raise money for the Club’s various charitable activities for the residents who live along the FM 416 Corridor.
Shoppers will find furniture, lawn and garden items, household items, fishing gear, kids’ stuff, tools, sporting equipment, indoor and outdoor décor, collectibles and more. Items will be marked for quick sale.
In addition, a collection of unique items will be auctioned off starting at Noon during the “Awesome Auction” portion of the event. Remaining items from the sale will go to half price from 1 to 1:30 p.m., and will be free after 1:30 p.m.
Save the dates – Friday, April 29, Drop-off Day (for dropping off donated items), from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, April 30th, SuperSale Day, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – and plan to participate in this fun and important fundraiser for CCC.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both Drop-Off Day and SuperSale Day, you can take advantage of an affordable hot dog lunch, so you won’t need to worry about finding or fixing lunch.
CCC provides scholarships for area young people, helps to pay for important Southern Oaks Volunteer Fire Department equipment, and gives grants to local children’s services.
For questions or directions, call 903-467-9545.
