The Community Care Club is hosting a Mexican Pile-On Dinner as its fall 2022 fundraiser this year. The event happens from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Southern Oaks Fire Station, just north of the Shell station on FM 416.
Here’s how it works: First, you’ll be given a plate layered with nacho chips, then you’ll go through the line and order all the Mexican fixings you want, including meat, lettuce, beans, rice, guacamole, tomatoes, corn salsa, queso, onions, jalapeños, cheese and sour cream. Each person builds their own “Pile-On,” so every plate will look different. Dinner will be served until 7 p.m. or until it's gone.
The cost of each meal is $8, and, of course, donations will be welcomed. “To-go” meals will be provided upon request.
As a bonus to the evening of fun and food, you’re invited to purchase an item or two or three at a Bake Sale that features home-baked goods donated by CCC women and others in the southside area.
The Bake Sale is first come-first served. Pick out your items, pay for them and take them with you. The earlier you arrive, the better the selection will be.
Proceeds from the Mexican Pile-On Dinner go to support the club's many charitable activities that benefit the communities along the southside of Richland Chambers Lake. CCC projects include scholarships for area students, financial assistance for special projects of the Southern Oaks Volunteer Fire Department, gifts for area nursing homes and support for food giveaway projects in the area. For more information, call 903-389-7586.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.