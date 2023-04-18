The lawn in front of the Navarro College clock tower was flooded with cheer fans of all ages Monday as the community celebrated the program’s most recent victory.
Navarro College hosted a special community ceremony Monday to welcome back and celebrate the cheerleaders who recently defended their Advanced Large Coed NCA National Title at the NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship in Daytona Beach, FL., and brought home the team’s 16th National Title.
In addition, for the first time, Navarro College entered a team into the Game Day Open division and the team brought home the National Title. This division consists of three one-minute routines that includes Game Day Cheer, Game Day Band Chant and Game Day Fight Song. The routines included crowd-leading material suitable for the sideline or pep rallies.
Cheer Coach Monica Aldama said, despite multiple National Titles, winning doesn't come easy and her teams have to work hard to compete at the highest level.
“Every year it gets harder,” she said. “To stay at the top and remain the best we have to add more difficult routines. It is a lot of stress and pressure.”
Aldama said many of her student athletes are straight out of high school so they have to train harder than the older university students they are competing against.
District President Dr. Kevin Fegan attended the Daytona competition and said the college always expects to win but doesn't take it for granted.
“They keep performing at such a high level but can enjoy their win because they put so much into the journey,” he said.
Athletic Director Michel Landers said the National Titles are a testament to the time and effort the coaches and student-athletes put in.
“Monica has built her program over time to be the best program in the country, regardless of division,” he said. “Every year she finds a way to exceed expectations. This year she took two teams and won two National Titles, which is something we have never done.”
