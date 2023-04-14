The Navarro College Cheerleaders defended their Advanced Large Coed NCA National Title at the NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship over the weekend in Daytona Beach, FL., and were able to bring home the team’s 16th National Title.
In addition, for the first time, Navarro College entered a team into the Game Day Open division and the team brought home the national title. This division consists of three one-minute routines that includes Game Day Cheer, Game Day Band Chant and Game Day Fight Song. The routines include crowd-leading material suitable for the sideline or pep rallies.
Navarro College is hosting a community celebration to honor these award winning teams at 2 p.m. Monday, April 17, the Navarro College campus near the clock tower. Everyone is welcome to come celebrate.
