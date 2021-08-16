Navarro County Pct. 2 Constable and longtime Sheriff’s Deputy Raychaun Ballard passed away Saturday, Aug. 14 after a brief illness. He was 46 years old.
His death came as a surprise to many, as he and his wife Samara recently took the top prize July 24 at Navarro College’s “Dancing for Our Stars” scholarship fundraiser.
The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office led an escort Sunday to bring his body from Tyler to Corsicana’s Corley Funeral Home.
“To say we are in shock over our friend, former Lieutenant Ballard’s death, would be an understatement,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner said. “We are heartbroken and will feel this loss for quite some time. Our hearts and many prayers go out to the family of our fallen comrade. This is another tragic blow to law enforcement, to our NCSO family and it hits close to home here in Navarro County and to the many who knew, worked with, and loved Ray.”
Ballard’s mother-in-law spoke of one of her favorite memories of him Monday morning.
“When he and my daughter were dating, he pulled me over more than once and when I thought I was in trouble he would get out of the car laughing,” Sue Stemmer said. “He made my neighbors question what I did wrong. That is only one of my favorite stories of many. I never called him son-in-law because he was more like a son to me.”
Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 2 Eddie Perry said Ballard was a great man and will be missed by many.
“He was like a brother to me and will live in my heart forever,” Perry said.
The impact Ballard made on the community was evident as social media was flooded with condolences over the weekend.
“Ray’s infectious smile, friendship and life will be greatly missed,” Navarro College Police Academy posted. “We continue to pray for Ray’s wife and children and other family members as they continue to process their loss. Our lives have been forever blessed by being fortunate enough to know Raychaun. We will miss you, friend! Rest easy brother. We’ll take the watch from here.”
“Raychaun was a friend to everyone he had an opportunity to meet,” Corsicana Chief of Police Robert Johnson posted. “He was a gentleman who lived a life of service to his community, however he never failed to show his lighter side as he did when he and his lovely wife Samara won the Dancing For Our Stars fundraiser just a few short weeks ago. Not only did they win, but they also captured the hearts of our community in the process. We thank the Ballard family for sharing him with us all of these years. He lived a life of servant leadership and was an inspiration for us all.”
The Navarro County Republican Pct. 2 Committee nominated Ballard in August 2020 as their candidate for Constable Pct. 2 on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot, following the death of Constable-elect Charles Paul.
“Thank you for many years of service at the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office and your service to the citizens of Navarro County,” Navarro County GOP posted.
Navarro County Commissioners approved the bond and appointment of Raychaun Ballard to the position of Pct. 2. Constable, and he was sworn in at the May 24 special meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.